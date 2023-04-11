Chad launches diabetes, high blood, obesity and kidney screening campaign

Chad on Saturday kicked off a two-day screening campaign against diabetes, high blood, obesity and kidney disease.

Four sites were chosen to screen all age groups free of charge, said Chadian Minister of Health Abdelmadjid Abderahim while officially launching the campaign in the capital, N’Djamena.

“These are examinations that are not aggressive and after 10 minutes, you have all the results. This ensures better care if the diagnosis is established.

These examinations make it possible to monitor possible complications,” the minister told reporters and added that the screening exercise will be extended to other parts of the country in the coming days. Enditem