Chad recalls his charge d’affares with Israel because of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Chad on Saturday recalled its charge d’affaires to Israel for consultations due to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Chad is following with the greatest attention and concern the situation in the Middle East, in particular the waves of unprecedented deadly violence in the Gaza Strip. Faced with this tragedy, Chad condemns the loss of lives of many innocent civilians,” the statement said.

“As a result, it (Chad) has decided to recall its charge d’affaires to Israel for consultation,” the ministry said, adding that “a ceasefire leading to a lasting solution to the Palestinian question” should be declared in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has killed more than 9,200 Palestinians in Gaza and at least 1,400 Israelis, according to official figures from both sides.