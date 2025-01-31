Chad Severs Military Ties with France as Final Troops Depart

Chad has officially closed the chapter on its decades-long military partnership with France, completing the full withdrawal of French forces from the Central African nation.

Army spokesman Chanane Issakha Acheikh confirmed Thursday that the last remaining French base—Sergent Adji Kossei in the capital N’Djamena—had been transferred to Chadian control, marking the definitive end of France’s military footprint in the country.

The move follows a series of escalating steps to dismantle bilateral defense ties. In November 2024, Chad abruptly terminated a longstanding security cooperation agreement with France, its former colonial ruler, signaling a sharp pivot in foreign policy. By December 10, French troops began departing, and President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno set a hard deadline of January 31, 2025, for their complete exit. Thursday’s handover met that ultimatum with weeks to spare.

The withdrawal marks a symbolic rupture for a nation once seen as France’s closest security ally in the Sahel, a region grappling with Islamist insurgencies. For years, French forces stationed in Chad provided logistical support for counterterrorism operations across West Africa, including the now-defunct Operation Barkhane. But anti-French sentiment, fueled by perceptions of neocolonial overreach, has surged in recent years across former French colonies, from Mali to Burkina Faso. Chad’s decision aligns with this regional shift toward asserting sovereignty and diversifying international partnerships.

“This isn’t just about troop movements—it’s a geopolitical statement,” said Sahel analyst Aminata Diallo. “Chad is recalibrating its alliances, likely eyeing closer ties with regional powers or non-Western actors.” The move raises questions about how N’Djamena will address security gaps, particularly along its borders with conflict-ridden Sudan and the Central African Republic. While Chad’s military has gained experience combating Boko Haram, it lacks France’s aerial surveillance and rapid-response capabilities.

Domestically, the withdrawal has been framed by Deby’s government as a triumph of national sovereignty. Yet critics argue the timing risks destabilizing a nation already strained by refugee inflows, economic woes, and delayed democratic reforms. Deby, who seized power in 2021 after his father’s death, faces mounting pressure to fulfill promises of free elections—a process observers say could be further complicated by reduced international oversight.

As French cargo planes depart N’Djamena, the broader implications for Sahelian security remain uncertain. With Russia’s Wagner Group expanding its footprint in neighboring states and regional alliances like the Sahel Alliance in flux, Chad’s strategic choices could reshape the fight against extremism—or expose new vulnerabilities. For now, the empty bases stand as monuments to a fading era of Franco-African military relations.