Chad Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Chad slowly developing fixed broadband sector

Chad’s fixed telecom infrastructure is underdeveloped even by the low standards of the region. Most voice and data connectivity is via the mobile networks of Moov Africa Chad and Airtel Chad. Although both operators struggle to generate revenue in a market where customers have little disposable income, they are supported by being local business units of significant regional players.

Both operators have nevertheless seen their subscriber bases increase steadily in recent years. Moov Africa Chad reported a 14.2% increase in the number of mobile subscribers in the year to September 2021.

While Moov and Airtel focus investment in mobile network infrastructure to expand the reach of their 3G and LTE services, there is also tentative investment in fixed-line broadband. Given that the country’s copper network is very meagre, and is largely limited to the capital N’Djamena, there is a business case to develop new fibre rather than bother with upgrading exiting copper. At the end of 2021, Moov announced plans to launch a limited FttP network in N’Djamena during 2022.

This is only a start of a potential development in the fixed-line sector which will be supported by Chad’s increased connectivity to international fibre cables. Chad is participating in the 500km Trans-Saharan Backbone as well as the Central Africa Backbone and other cables. Since mid-2020 the government has funded several ICT projects, including a new national data centre and associated 1,200km fibre network, a 50km metro network in N’Djamena, and an additional 200 mobile towers for Sotel Tchad.

Domestic internet capacity increased from 270Mb/s in 2017 to 5,479Mb/s in 2020. This increase was largely due to the Chad-Sudan link, which also reduced wholesale access costs. In turn the cost for retail access has fallen, which makes connectivity more viable for a greater proportion of the population.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Market characteristics Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents TMI vs GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

1. Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority Fixed-line developments Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Market analysis Mobile infrastructure Other infrastructure developments Major mobile operators Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Fixed network operator

Sotel Tchad

Telecommunications infrastructure

Data centres International infrastructure Submarine cables The Central African Backbone (CAB) Other projects

Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Sotel Tchad

Airtel Chad

