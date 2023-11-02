Chadian leader agrees for exiled opposition leader to return

Chadian transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on Wednesday welcomed an agreement to allow the return of opposition leader Succes Masra, who fled the country last year amid a political clampdown.

“This agreement in principle is in perfect harmony with our policy of openness, inclusion, dialogue, reconciliation, peace and unity, consistently advocated since the advent of the transition. This is the place to congratulate and thank all parties to the Agreement,” Deby said in a statement published on his social media platforms.

The statement came a day after the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi announced that a deal has been signed between the Chadian transitional government and Masra, which permits Masra and others who fled the country to return.

Tshisekedi was appointed by the Economic Community of Central African States, a regional bloc, to mediate Chad’s return to constitutional rule.

“Faithful and constant in its sincere desire to resolve disputes through dialogue, Chad will do everything possible to help the facilitator (Felix Tshisekedi) in the full accomplishment of his mission, which contributes to the success of the Chadian transition,” said Deby, urging “all compatriots who are still skeptical” to join the dialogue and reconciliation drive.

The political and military situation in Chad has deteriorated since 2021 following the passing of former President Idriss Deby Itno, who was succeeded by his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.