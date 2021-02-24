The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has appointed Chadian Alhadi Allaou Mahamat as the centre referee for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match between Cameroon and Ghana on Thursday, in Mauritania.

The 35-year-old would be assisted by Modibo Samake from Mali (Assistant Referee I), Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich from Benin (Assistant Referee II), Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon (Fourth Official). Jospin Luckner Malonga from Central Africa Republic (VAR/Assistant Referee III).

Wajdi Aouadi from Tunisia would serve as Match Commissioner.

Other officials for the game include: Essameldin Abdel Fattah Abdel Hamid – Referee Assessor – Egypt, Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga – General Coordinator – Rwanda, Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi – Technical Study Group – Uganda, Dina Mohsen Medhat Hassan Radwan – Marketing Officer – Egypt, Lassana Camara – Media Officer – Mauritania, Ahmed Zakaria Enaam Mohamed Saber – Security Officer – Egypt, Cyrille Serges Dah – Doping Control – Côte D’Ivoire and Ernest Ntadissi Koussangata – Assistant General Coordinator – Congo.

The game would take place at Office du Complexe Olympique in Nouakchott on Thursday, February 25 at 16H00.