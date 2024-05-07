Chadians go the polls to elect a new leader

Voters in Chad went to the polls on Monday to elect a president.

The voting period is from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, according to the country’s National Elections Management Agency (ANGE). Over 8 million people were registered to cast their ballots.

Ten candidates, including transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and Prime Minister Succes Masra, are contesting in the election.

According to the ANGE, provisional results of the election will be announced on May 21, before being submitted to the Constitutional Council, which is to declare definitive results on June 5.

A second round of the election will take place on June 22 if there is no clear winner in the first round.

The situation in the central African country has deteriorated since 2021, following the death of former president Idriss Deby Itno, the father of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

Authorities have said that the presidential election is a “significant step” for a return to constitutional order in Chad.