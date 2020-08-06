Mr Benedict Samuel Nugblega, the Director of Human Resource at the Christian Health Association of Ghana ( CHAG), has commended the people in the area for tolerance and comportment in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

He said the peace and the sense of patriotism displayed by the registrants at the centres were commendable and urged them to continue until the end of the exercise.

Mr Nugblega, also the former Akatsi South Parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC), speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a tour of some registration centres in the District, said he was impressed with the behaviour of the people in the District at the registrations centres.

“I must say emphatically that the smooth and peaceful exercise in my constituency during all the phases of the registration exercise ought to be applauded.”

“This is my constituency so I’ve come to register and also to help my people for a successful exercise,” he said.

Mr Nugblega commended the various political party agents for following the laid down procedures in addressing challenges at the centres.

He appealed to those who are yet to register to do so before the end of the exercise.

Mr Nugblega also expressed appreciation to the chiefs of the area for encouraging residents to register.

He presented hand sanitizers, face masks, and liquid soaps to workers of the EC and all party agents.

He also presented some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Akatsi South NDC.