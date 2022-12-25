CHAG, Hope Walks introduce free clubfoot treatment at 37 Military Hospital

Hope Walks in collaboration with the Christian Health Association of Ghana, (CHAG) has partnered with the 37 Military Hospital Paediatrics Physio Unit to treat children with clubfoot for free.

Hope Walks has so far enrolled more than 140,000 kids into clubfoot treatment.

As part of the initiative, CHAG and Hope Walks in partnership with 37 Military Hospital conducted training at the Paediatrics Physio Unit for some selected Doctors, Physiotherapists, Occupational therapists and Nurses on December 16.

The training was aimed at building knowledge and capacity in the management of Clubfoot using the Ponseti Method.

Mrs. Nana Afua Adutwumwaa Adjetey,the Programmes Manager, CHAG said the collaboration paired quality clubfoot treatment with compassionate care from clubfoot clinic Parent Advisors while empowering healthcare workers and counseling parents and caregivers.

She explained that stigmatisation of children with clubfoot should be eradicated as a matter of urgency and parents must know that the treatment of clubfoot was free at their five treatment centres, including the 37 Military Hospital where transportation allowance is given to vulnerable parents.

She explained that though the programme was offering free treatment for children with clubfoot, it costs not less than $ 800 to treat a child with clubfoot to the bracing stage until the patient was discharged.

Dr Prosper Moh, the Acting Medical Director of Hope Walks, said the Ponseti method of treatment was expedient due to financial constraints on patients.

“We are training health workers to use the method because parents of children who are affected cannot afford the treatment using the Ponseti Method,” he said.

So far, the initiative has treatment centres at the 37 Military Hospital Children Paediatrics Physio Unit,

Gbawe SDA, Kwadaso SDA Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital and the St. John of God Hospital, Dwayaw-Nkwanta.

Clubfoot is a birth defect that twists the foot downward and inward. While it cannot be prevented, children born with clubfoot will likely be able to take their first steps on completely straight feet under proper treatment and care.

The Ghana Clubfoot Programme began in 2008 as a partnership between CURE International and the Foundation for Orthopedics and Complex Spine.

It is estimated that over 1,130 children are born with clubfoot every year in Ghana.

The Ghana Clubfoot programme has enrolled more than 7,700 children in treatment since it began.