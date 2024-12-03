CHAG Inaugurates State-of-the-Art SafeCare Hub to Enhance Healthcare in Ghana

The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) has officially inaugurated its state-of-the-art SafeCare Hub in Accra, a groundbreaking facility aimed at improving healthcare quality for millions of Ghanaians.

This new hub marks a significant milestone in CHAG’s ongoing efforts to deliver patient-centered care and address critical gaps in healthcare safety and quality across the country.

Serving over eight million Ghanaians annually through its network of health facilities, the SafeCare Hub will function as a center for training, research, and the promotion of safe healthcare practices. The initiative consolidates CHAG’s achievements under the SafeCare programme and seeks to ensure continued improvements in healthcare delivery.

At the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Peter Yeboah, Executive Director of CHAG, described the facility as a beacon of hope for healthcare improvement in Ghana. He emphasized that healthcare in the country should not only be accessible but also safe and dignified for all individuals.

“This hub is a bold step toward ensuring that every individual receives the care they deserve,” Dr. Yeboah said. Reflecting on the success of the SafeCare initiative, he shared that there had been a 91% improvement in the overall quality of care across all CHAG facilities, with 70% of the facilities advancing from Level 1 to Level 4.

Emma Ofori Agyemang, Director of Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the Ministry of Health, commended CHAG’s leadership and affirmed the government’s support for its operations. She also revealed significant financial backing for CHAG’s activities in 2025, stating, “CHAG has become a beacon of hope in our healthcare system. The government is proud to support this vision and ensure that no Ghanaian is left behind in accessing quality healthcare.”

Dr. Nicole Spieker, CEO of PharmAccess, underscored the global significance of the SafeCare initiative in addressing healthcare deficiencies. She highlighted that millions of people worldwide die annually due to lack of access to care or poor-quality care, emphasizing that Ghana, through CHAG, is emerging as a leader in achieving universal health coverage.

The Auxiliary Bishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Kobina Louis, reaffirmed the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference’s commitment to the SafeCare programme. He expressed pride in the initiative’s transformative impact on healthcare in underserved communities. He also praised the collaboration with development partners, such as PharmAccess, in strengthening healthcare delivery.

Bishop Louis urged CHAG’s leadership to continue prioritizing professional excellence and innovation to further strengthen the health sector. He noted, “It’s our fervent hope that you’ll continue to uphold your stewardship role in maintaining this edifice and safeguard standards of professional excellence.”

Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard Dela Dogbe, Chairman of the Christian Council, emphasized the Christian community’s commitment to sustainable healthcare delivery and praised CHAG’s achievements. He highlighted that the SafeCare initiative elevates the Christian community’s role in providing quality healthcare through objective assessments, ratings, and benchmarks.

The Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Anarfi Asamoa-Baah, Board Chairman of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, described the commissioning of the SafeCare Hub as a landmark moment in Ghana’s healthcare journey. He called on all stakeholders to support the vision of the hub, which he said represents a symbol of hope, innovation, and a commitment to healthcare that prioritizes quality, safety, and dignity for all.

With the SafeCare Hub now officially inaugurated, it stands as a testament to Ghana’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare quality, ensuring patient safety, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to address the country’s healthcare challenges.