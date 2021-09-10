Chainsaw Operator remanded for stealing

A 27-year-old chainsaw operator has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie circuit court for stealing and causing damage.

Sadique Fuseini, a security officer and resident of Nkawie, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on September 20, this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court that the complainant on August 24 this year, at about 5 am, woke up and detected the theft of his iPhone, Samsung mobile phone, and cash of GHc 3, 000.00 stolen from his bedroom.

The prosecutor said the complainant decided to conduct his investigations and this led to the arrest of the suspect and he was handed over to the Nkawie police.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa said the suspect denied the charges during interrogation by the police but was charged after police investigations.