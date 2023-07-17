Chairman Abronye Gears Up to Mourn Father in Emotional Weekend Farewell

In what’s expected to be an event filled with deep emotions and heartfelt tributes the final funeral ceremony and burial, for Opanin Kwabena Sei, the father of Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will take place over the coming weekend.

The revered Odumasi cemetery has been chosen as the resting place where loved ones will gather to bid their farewells.

Relatives, friends and esteemed members of the NPP from all corners of the country and beyond will assemble at the Odumasi bus station to mourn alongside Abronye renowned for his commitment to the party.

The news of Opanin Kwabena Seis passing has deeply saddened the NPP community making Saturday, July 22nd 2023 a day of remembrance and contemplation.

Abronyes journey within the party serves as a testament to his resilience. Unwavering determination.

Starting from beginnings, as a grassroots member he has steadily risen through the ranks serving as the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser before becoming the Vice Chairman.

As the region was later divided into Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Abronye took on the role of Acting Chairman, which showcased his leadership abilities.

In May 2022, Abronye faced a formidable challenge as he vied for the chairmanship position.

Demonstrating his popularity and the trust placed in him, he emerged victorious, securing an impressive 173 votes against his opponent, Konlaabig Rasheed, who received 84 votes.

As the Bono Regional NPP Chairman, Abronye has shown unwavering dedication and commitment to the party’s principles and vision. He has been a vocal advocate, fearlessly championing the NPP’s cause.

The impending burial and funeral rites of Opanin Kwabena Sei mark a profound moment of loss for Abronye and his family.

During this challenging time, People in the region especially NPP sympathisers have extend their deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with their Chairman and family hoping that they find solace in the memories shared and take comfort in the outpouring of support from their friends, colleagues, and well-wishers.

The legacy of Opanin Kwabena Sei will forever be remembered and cherished, especially his nurturing uidance and the values he instilled in Abronye have shaped him into the resilient leader he is today.