Chairman For Ayi Mensah Tennis Club Receives Special Award For Promoting Tennis

Chairman for Ayi Mensah Tennis Club, Mr. Fred Asiamah Koranteng has been awarded the special recognition award on his birthday by the Tennis Club for his promotion towards Tennis in Ghana.

Ayi Mensah Tennis Club has for the past few years developed to become one of the most vibrant tennis clubs in Ghana and this latest inductee is expected to help propel the club to even greater heights.

Speaking after the event, Chairman of Ayi Mensah Tennis Club ;Mr. Fred Asiamah Koranteng said,” the members of the Tennis club should strategically position the club in the eyes of corporate society to which will help in developing Tennis as a Sport.”

Members of the club also added that,” the efforts and contributions of Mr. Mr. Fred Asiamah Koranteng to the club have led to the realization of many more memberships.

The Tennis Club on 21st September 2022 organised a Tennis competition for it members at Ayi Mensah Tennis park in which Members were honored with trophies for their sterling performances at the just-ended event.

The event seeks to celebrate the birthday of Mr. Fred Asiamah Koranteng for commitment towards Tennis in remarkable business standards in their sectors, and industry leaders breaking barriers of excellence across the Ghanaian business region and the world at large.