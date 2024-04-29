Chairman Kalmonia Exposes NDC Hypocrisy

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Emeritus Professor Sulemana Iddrisu Kalmonia, has exposed a well rehearsed and deliberate lie churned out by the NDC to the effect that President Nana Akufo Addo did not greet the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area when he visited Damomgo recently to participate in a programme of the Gonjaland Youth Association.

According to Chairman Kalmonia, there is a video evidence of the arrival of President Nana Addo from the Military Camp to the venue of the programme where he exchanged pleasantries with the Gonja King before taking his seat.

A concocted statement, according to Chairman Kalmomia, is being circulated by the NDC and sought to create the impression that President Nana Addo disrespected the Yagbonwura.

Chairman Kalmonnia wondered why someone who dignified Gonjas by giving them a new region (The Savannah Region) and a new district known as the North East District be the sane person to undermine them?

According to the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP in an interview with the Voiceless Media it was during an NPP era from 2001 that the number of districts moved from 3 to 6 in the Savannah area and President Akufo Addo further elevated two districts to Municipalities and also gave the people of Gonjaland a new Region that former President John Mahama, a son of the Gonjaland could not do when he because Vice President and President for several ears.

Chairman Professor Kalmonnia has, therefore, called on the good people of the Gonjaland Traditional area to ignore the wild propaganda of the NDC.

Chairman Kalmonnia also explained that the highest form of traditional homage to the Gonjaland King always comes from the NPP and its appointees and recounted an occasion recently when Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia laid down completely in homage to the current Yagbonwura something John Dramani Mahama has never done even as a son of Gonjaland .

Chairman Kalmonnia used the occasion to thank President Nana Addo for the enormous developmental projects that he has brought to the people of Gonjaland over the years and indicated that he will publish the good works of the NPP and Nana Addo in the media very soon for all to read and separate the truth from lies.

