Chairman Kempes declares Operation 60% Votes for NDC In Tema East

The constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress in the Tema East Constituency, Kempes Ofosuware has declared operation 60% votes for the party in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to him, the party is putting in place strategies that will ensure that not less than 60% of votes is obtained by the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramami Mahama as well as the Member of Parliament for the area, Isaac Ashai Odamten.

Speaking in an interview with this tabloid, Kempes Ofosuware who was once the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive said when the NDC won the seat in 2020, former President John Mahama secured 52% of the votes.

“In 2024, we are not going to leave any stone unturned to cement the 2020 victory and also improve on the Presidential and Parliamentary votes. That is why we are declaring operation 60% in the 2024 elections,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the NDC which won the seat in the 2020 elections will maintain it.

Kempes said the Tema East seat which hitherto remained the preserve of the New Patriotic Party will be made one of NDC’s strongholds as the party strides to increase the Presidential votes in the constituency.

Kempes Ofosuware bemoaned what he described as abysmal performance of the NPP in the Tema East constituency, arguing that the ruling party hasn’t done enough for the people of Tema East.

He averred the NDC intends to bring real development to the people of Tema East when the party wins the 2024 general elections.

The Tema East constituency Chairman called on all party faithfuls to put all hands on deck as it intends to increase the margin of the NDC to 60% in the constituency.

He maintained that the party will reward all hardworking individuals who sacrifice to bring the party to power.