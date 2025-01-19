Chairman of Parliament’s Appointment Committee Explains Disorderly Vetting of First Ministerial Nominees

Bernard Ahiafor, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and chairman of the Appointment Committee, has provided insight into the reasons behind the ‘disorderly’ vetting process of the first batch of ministerial nominees.

The vetting of Ato Forson, Dr. Dominic Ayine, and John Jinapor saw a tense exchange between the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and Ahiafor, with multiple interjections from members of Parliament, which contributed to a chaotic atmosphere.

Minority MPs also accused Ahiafor of bias during the proceedings, raising concerns about fairness in the process. However, Ahiafor, who is representing the Akatsi South constituency, clarified that this was his first time chairing the committee, despite having served on it in the past as a ranking member. He explained that the inexperience of some first-time MPs and the challenges of managing a contentious session contributed to the disruptions.

He further highlighted that new MPs, still undergoing orientation, were unfamiliar with the formalities of the proceedings, which added to the disarray. “For me, that was my very first time as the chairman of the vetting committee. I have been part of the committee on several occasions, but not as chair,” Ahiafor explained during an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues with Kemini Amanor.

Ahiafor assured the public that the committee would learn from the first experience and improve the process moving forward. “Going forward, Ghanaians will see a more orderly vetting of minister nominees. I have gone through it the first time, and I am confident it will be better next time,” he said.

The next round of ministerial nominee vetting is set to begin on January 20, 2025, and continue through January 24, 2025, with the committee looking to implement a smoother and more efficient process.