Chairman Wontumi Fires Back: “I Am Not Involved In Galamsey”

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has denied reports suggesting that, he is involved in illegal mining ‘Galamsey.’

His response came after the Forestry Commission was directed to halt the activities of Akonta Mining Limited’s operation.

However, Mr. Boasiako said he was willing to allow due process.

“I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work. I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey,” he said on his TV station, Wontumi TV.

“I have a large scale company which Akonta mining is under… All the required documents I have, I will make all available,” he added.

Akonta Mining Company Limited was said to have been operating unlawfully in the Nimri Tano forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

According to government, while the mining company has a lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.