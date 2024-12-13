Chairman Wontumi Offers Condolences to Dr. Bawumia, Emphasizing Unity and Resilience

In a heartfelt display of solidarity, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), visited Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to offer his condolences following Bawumia’s defeat in the presidential race.

Wontumi was accompanied by several NPP executives from the Ashanti Region, underscoring the party’s commitment to unity and support during a challenging time.

During the visit, Chairman Wontumi drew on Biblical teachings to offer words of comfort, reassuring Bawumia that setbacks are often part of a larger divine plan. “In times like this, we must remember that setbacks are not the end but a step in a larger plan,” Wontumi shared, referencing Scripture to uplift the defeated candidate.

Wontumi also took the opportunity to commend Bawumia for his hard work and dedication throughout the campaign, particularly highlighting Bawumia’s decision to choose Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known as NAPO, as his running mate. “His Excellency, Dr. Bawumia, made a wise choice in choosing NAPO as his running mate,” Wontumi said, emphasizing the importance of that decision for the Ashanti Region. He expressed the party’s deep appreciation for the efforts Bawumia made in the pursuit of their shared goals.

Despite the electoral setback, Chairman Wontumi reassured Bawumia that the NPP would recover and continue to fight for its cause. “This is not the end,” Wontumi declared. “We will rise again. Your dedication will not go in vain.” His message underscored the NPP’s resilience and the party’s determination to remain strong in the face of adversity.

Wontumi’s visit highlighted both personal and political unity, sending a strong message of support for Dr. Bawumia and reaffirming the NPP’s collective commitment to moving forward.