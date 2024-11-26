Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Politics

    Chairman Wontumi Praises President Akufo-Addo for Developmental Progress in Bosomtwe

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his leadership and the significant developmental strides made in the Bosomtwe District.

    Speaking to a gathering of professionals and NPP supporters, Chairman Wontumi highlighted key improvements, particularly in the areas of road infrastructure and the installation of traffic lights.

    “We now have better roads in Bosomtwe, thanks to Nana Addo. We are very proud of the work done on the roads,” Chairman Wontumi stated, expressing his satisfaction with the transformation in his hometown. He also celebrated the unprecedented development of traffic lights in the district, which he described as a landmark achievement for the community.

    “It’s not just about the roads; I can now boast of traffic lights in my village too. This has never happened before. Now, I see the red, yellow, and green colours of the traffic lights, and we are happy,” he added, emphasizing the significance of this development in improving local infrastructure.

    Chairman Wontumi also highlighted the NPP’s broader contributions to the Ashanti Region, pointing to advancements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He urged voters to continue supporting the party, stressing that under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the region could expect further progress.

    “The NPP has brought development to the Ashanti Region in all areas—roads, schools, hospitals, and more. We must be proud of these achievements and maintain the NPP in power with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to continue this great work,” he concluded.

    President Akufo-Addo Criticizes Mahama for Policy Inconsistencies, Endorses Dr. Bawumia as Successor
    Amos K Announces Release Date for Forthcoming EP 'Tell Them, We Are Coming 2'
