Chale Wote countdown: Exciting anticipation among patrons

Thousands of art enthusiasts are lacing their boots for another eventful edition of the annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival which begins in Accra on Monday August 21, 2023.

The Black Star Square at Osu and its enclave would be soaked in colours as artists from diverse backgrounds exhibit their creativity with works depicting the history and culture of indigenes.

Since inception in 2011, ‘Chale Wote’ has evolved to become the biggest street art carnival, attracting locals and foreign nationals. It is however not clear why organisers have shifted the 12th episode from Jamestown to Osu.

This year’s event is supported by several stakeholders, including the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

Organisers say the week-long celebration, alongside other fun activities, would re-enact ”The rebellion of enslaved Afro-Brazilians in 1835 and their glorious return to present day Ghana, Togo and Nigeria.’’

Amid the display of captivating murals, the show has also incorporated a movie screening event dubbed: ‘’Film Labs’’ in collaboration with Black Star International Film Festival and African Film Society.

Ghanaian productions such as ‘The Heroines’ and ‘Vanilla’ by Danie Dwomo; ‘Ghanaba-The Drummer’ by Kwate Owoo; and ‘Gunpoint’ directed by Kwesi Penya, and other works from Nigeria and Jamaica have been selected to air at the Christiansburg Castle Gardens, Osu.

Other activities lined up include an ‘All White Procession’ at 3pm on Monday, August 21.

The march, according to organisers, ‘’sets off from Christainsborg Castle through the township, all the way to Lokko Street, Starlets 91 Road, Black Star Square and back to Christiansborg Castle.’’

Exhibitions will focus on contemporary works from leading and emerging artists while other businesses take advantage of the numbers to project their brands. With hundreds of musicians and bands billed to spice up the occasion, guests can only expect fun and memorable moments when the stage is set.