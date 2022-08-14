Chale Wote Street Art Festival To Boost Ghana’s Tourism Sector

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that this year’s Chale Wote Street Art Festival, themed “Stargate to Africa,” will be held in a grand style at Jamestown, an Accra suburb.

This year’s event seeks to embrace the defiance of formal artistic boundaries and fragmentation of social experience through orature.

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Hon. Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey who made this known at a press conference in Accra explained that Chale Wote Street Art Festival is a Ghanaian -originated platform that brings together artwork, culture, and tourism.

According to her, this year’s Chale Wote Street Art Festival marks its twelfth (12) edition hence the need for stakeholders to collaborate to structure ways to improve upon the festival and make it socially and economically profitable to the Ga people and people of Ghana.

“As part of the event, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism Culture & Creative Arts, Ghana Tourism Authority, and the organizers of the Chale Wote Street Art project wish to bring to the attention of the general public and all corporate entities that due to the incessant ambushing and exploitation of the festival’s active public spaces by corporations, all brands that have set up activation spaces or plan to erect activation spaces within the perimeter of Chale Wote Street Art Festival must seek approval from the AMA,” she explained.

According to her, this new arrangement in addition to other existing protocols is to ensure sanity, order, and public safety. We wish to use this opportunity to rally the citizenry to show interest in the event and support the various activities by participating.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman touching on the relevance of the Chale Wote Street Art Festival, averred that the event is one of the key drivers of the tourism landscape since it attracts both Ghana-based and international tourists every year.

Stressing that, the festival would go long way toward putting a spotlight on Ghana. However, he applauded the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the Ministry of Tourism Culture & Creative Arts, and organizers for coming together to ensure the success of the festival. The festival includes street painting, graffiti murals, photo exhibitions, interactive installations, a food and fashion marketplace, live street performances, extreme sports, an African Cinema pavilion, street boxing, a fashion parade, a music block party, and design labs, and much more.

The event is normally a full one-week program with a lot of events going on simultaneously. People from all walks of life around the world travel from far and near just to have a feel of the pure and rich Ghanaian culture pout on display.

CHALE WOTE literally translated to ‘Friend lets go’ in the Ghanaian language Ga, it also means flip-flops in Ghana. The festival this year will take place from August 12 to 22.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh