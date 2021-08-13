Chale Wote Street festival goes virtual

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) says this year’s edition of the popular annual street art festival dubbed: “Chale Wote Festival” will be held virtually.

The AMA said “this has become necessary due to the surge in the COVID 19 cases and in compliance with the President’s 26th update on the COVID 19 protocols for people to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.”

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, it said towards this end, management of the AMA and organisers of the festival had agreed that all lined up programmes would be broadcast on virtual platforms such as social media and other online channels to enable all enthusiasts to follow the activities.

It said contrary to previous events and associated large crowd, there would be no outdoor activity that will require in person participation during this year’s festival slated for 13 to 22 August, 2021.

“The AMA wishes to use this opportunity to rally the citizenry to show interest in the event and support the various activities by participating through the online platforms. The Assembly is also urging all and sundry to follow the events social media handles and website for updates.”

Chale Wote Street Art Festival is a Ghanaian-originated platform which brings together art, music, dance and performance onto the streets. This year’s edition of the festival marks the tenth year of its launch in 2011 to promote and appreciate diverse forms of art in Ghana.