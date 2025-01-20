Challenges Arise as Ghana’s LHIMS Revolutionizes Healthcare

Ghana’s Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS) has emerged as a beacon of progress in the country’s healthcare sector.

The integrated electronic medical record (EHR) system, which replaces manual folders with a digital platform, has been widely praised for streamlining patient data management and enhancing operational efficiency. However, despite its transformative potential, the system has faced growing frustrations among healthcare workers and patients due to erratic system failures and network downtime, especially in facilities outside the regional capitals.

The introduction of LHIMS was celebrated for addressing longstanding issues in healthcare, such as lost or forgotten patient records and siloed information systems. With LHIMS, patient information follows them seamlessly across different healthcare facilities, making it possible to access records using a mobile number, LHIMS ID, or National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) number—eliminating the need for physical folders. As of November 2024, over 21 million patients had been enrolled in the system, and its presence in teaching hospitals, regional hospitals, district hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, polyclinics, and other health centres has brought significant improvements in data management, revenue collection, and operational processes.

On its best days, the system has significantly reduced waiting times—by as much as 50 percent—while providing secure and efficient healthcare service delivery. Facilities like Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra Regional Hospital, and Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LeKMA) Hospital report smooth operations with minimal system disruptions. However, this is not the case across all healthcare facilities, particularly those outside the national capital.

Healthcare providers in regions such as the Central and Volta Regions have raised concerns about frequent network downtimes, which not only cause delays but also lead to double work. For example, at the Ankaful Leprosy and General Hospital, nurses face the challenge of using manual records during system outages, later transferring the information into the LHIMS when the network is restored. Similarly, administrators at Anfoega Catholic Hospital in the Volta Region report daily network challenges, sometimes lasting for days, forcing staff to improvise with paper-based systems until the issue is resolved. These disruptions lead to longer wait times, frustrated patients, and increased workload for health workers.

One of the primary issues driving these disruptions is the LHIMS’ dependence on a dedicated network, which occasionally experiences failures due to factors like power supply interruptions, damaged cables, and faulty equipment. An IT expert at Korle-Bu noted that while outages are infrequent at the hospital, they can cause substantial delays, particularly when the system is down for extended periods. When these failures occur, staff must resort to manual methods, such as writing down payment details for later input into the system, which only adds to the workload.

A nurse at Ankaful described the network challenges as especially problematic because of the system’s inability to save incomplete patient information during an outage. This forces healthcare workers to start the process from scratch, creating unnecessary delays instead of streamlining operations as intended.

Despite these setbacks, the overall benefits of LHIMS cannot be overlooked. It has improved the security of patient records, reduced the risk of errors in data collection, and enhanced access to vital health information, making it easier for patients to receive timely and accurate care. Furthermore, the system has been instrumental in reducing revenue leakage and ensuring better tracking of hospital operations, which is critical for administrators.

The government, through the Ministry of Health, has already rolled out plans to extend LHIMS to low-tier health facilities and CHPS compounds across the country. However, the implementation has been slower than expected, with challenges such as limited infrastructure in remote areas complicating the process. As former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia pointed out, LHIMS has significantly improved patient record portability, reduced waiting times, and enhanced clinical decision-making. Still, its full potential will only be realized when it is successfully implemented across all health facilities, including those in rural and underserved areas.

While extending LHIMS to smaller health centres is crucial, it is equally important that the existing challenges—especially the network reliability issues—are addressed to ensure that the system remains effective for both healthcare providers and patients. A dedicated effort to improve the underlying infrastructure, provide continuous support for technical staff, and ensure better backup solutions could minimize the disruptions that are currently hindering the system’s ability to fully meet its goals.

In summary, while LHIMS has made remarkable strides in transforming Ghana’s healthcare landscape, the system’s potential is being compromised by frequent network downtimes, particularly outside major urban centres. Addressing these technical challenges is critical for ensuring that the platform continues to serve as a reliable tool for healthcare improvement across the country. The government and stakeholders must prioritize infrastructure support to realize the full benefits of this digital health initiative, ensuring that all Ghanaians, regardless of location, can access timely, high-quality care.