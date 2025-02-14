Challenges at 37 Military Hospital Are Surmountable – Defence Minister

During a working visit to the 37 Military Hospital on February 14, Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah reassured Ghanaians that the pressing challenges at the facility can be overcome.

Posting on Facebook, Dr. Boamah outlined the government’s determined efforts to resolve critical issues affecting the hospital’s ability to provide quality healthcare.

Accompanied by the Chief of the Defence Staff and senior Ministry of Defence officials, Dr. Boamah described his visit as a homecoming—a sentiment shaped by his own medical background. He expressed heartfelt appreciation for the warm welcome from former colleagues, military staff, and civilian employees alike.

The visit formed part of the minister’s broader objective to fully understand the challenges confronting the Ghana Armed Forces and to develop tailored, cost-effective solutions. “The challenges are numerous but not insurmountable,” Dr. Boamah assured. He emphasized that President John Dramani Mahama’s administration is urgently addressing these issues, ensuring that the hospital is well-equipped to deliver essential services.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to revitalizing national institutions, Dr. Boamah stated, “As we reset Ghana, no problem will be too steep to overcome.” His remarks signal a proactive approach to safeguarding the future of Ghana’s healthcare system, particularly within its critical military institutions.