Chamber of Commerce in Takoradi receives training on Cybersecurity Act

Members of the Western Regional branch of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) have been sensitized on the new Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) and its implications on their businesses.

The session formed part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).

Mr Maxwell Archer, Regional Chairman of GNCCI said businesses had improved since the introduction of the digital transformation agenda.

He said it represented the greatest opportunity for them to transform and interface with the rest of the world.

Mr Archer said he was happy with how technology had shaped the economy, making it possible to deliver public services online.

The digital transformation he said had also helped small-scale farmers to grow more crops and reach wider markets.

However, he said the increase in the use of technology also presented some high risks to businesses and individuals.

Thus, the Regional Chairman said he was optimistic that the passage of the Cybersecurity Act would regulate and address cyber-related issues in the country to develop Ghana’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

He noted that the Act had come at the right time to guide businesses and entrepreneurs considering the fact that their operations were being transferred onto the internet.

“I am convinced that with the passage of the Act, a concerted effort by all stakeholders would inure to a better appreciation of their role in ensuring they are all cyber secured,” he said.

Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Acting Director-General, Cyber Security Authority (CSA), in his presentation on the Cybersecurity Act 2020, indicated that cybersecurity was important and had an impact on how government, individuals, and businesses conducted their operations.

He said Sections 35-40 of Act 1038 provided for the protection of critical information infrastructure (CII) which directly impacted the industry and commercial activities.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako said all the critical sectors of the economy including commerce and industry when attacked, would have a direct impact on the economy, hence, the need to ensure their protection.

He said in as much as there was no control on digitalization, participants should navigate through it by ensuring responsible use of online systems.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako urged the Regional Chairman to incorporate cybersecurity into their activities to help address some cybersecurity related issues.

He also encouraged them to call on the Authority for assistance in such capacity building exercises.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako said cybersecurity was not just a technology problem, but also a social problem, hence, the government’s role as an enabler of the country’s cybersecurity development.