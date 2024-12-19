Chamber of Technology Praises President-Elect John Mahama’s Commitment to Digital Transformation

Representatives from the Chamber of Technology visited President-elect John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday to congratulate him on his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The delegation also expressed its readiness to collaborate with Mahama’s incoming administration to leverage technology for the advancement of Ghana’s economic and social objectives, emphasizing the importance of supporting and empowering local technology firms to drive the sector forward.

Kofi Owusu-Nhyira, speaking on behalf of the Chamber, commended Mahama for his longstanding support of the technology sector. He highlighted several key initiatives implemented under Mahama’s leadership, including the establishment of the National Communication Authority (NCA) Headquarters, the rural fiber network from Accra to Bawku, the Accra Digital Centre, and significant projects like e-Justice, e-Health, and the e-payment gateway. These initiatives, Owusu-Nhyira said, laid a solid foundation for Ghana’s digital transformation and demonstrated Mahama’s understanding of the sector’s transformative potential.

The Chamber also expressed its appreciation for the technology-focused proposals in Mahama’s manifesto, including the establishment of a $50 million fintech fund to support innovation and growth within the sector. Owusu-Nhyira further suggested the creation of a private equity fund on a merit-based system to aid technology businesses, along with other initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive development and bridging the technological gender gap.

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and the digital/ICT policy lead for Mahama’s manifesto team, underscored the President-elect’s commitment to inclusive technology initiatives. He cited the affirmative action bill and programs like ICT skills training for girls as examples of Mahama’s focus on equitable opportunities. George also emphasized the vital role technology would play in achieving a 24-hour economy, crucial to Ghana’s economic recovery and long-term growth.

In his response, Mahama expressed gratitude for the Chamber’s congratulations and the constructive proposals presented. He acknowledged the importance of building upon the work already done in the technology sector and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering innovation across all sectors. Mahama emphasized that his government would work closely with industry stakeholders to ensure regulatory frameworks support technological growth while safeguarding the welfare of Ghanaians.

The President-elect assured the Chamber of regular engagements to ensure technology remains a central pillar in Ghana’s development, both economically and socially. The meeting concluded with a shared enthusiasm for the future of Ghana’s technology sector as a key driver of economic and social transformation.