Residents of Chambulgu, a farming community of about 600 people in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region, have appealed to the Assembly to rehabilitate the only borehole in the area to ensure they have access to potable water.

They said the borehole in the community was out of use for some time now, forcing them to depend on a nearby dam, which also dries up after the rainy season.

They said the lack of potable water in the community was unbearable to them, especially when the dam dries up as they have to walk long distances in search of water.

This came to light at a social auditing engagement held in the community.

The event, organised by the North East Gonja District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), was to enable members of the community to assess and prioritise their needs and to seek solutions from duty-bearers.

The engagement formed part of the NCCE’s Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP), which is supported by the European Union to promote good governance, accountability and transparency in institutions.

Other needs identified by the residents, which they would engage authorities to address, were the construction of a clinic or CHPS Compound, reconstruction of broken-down school block, and the provision of electricity.

Chief Sumani Abu, the Chief of Chambulgu, Mr Issah Kojo, Youth leader, Musah Wumbe, Elder from the Chief’s palace, appealed to the Assembly to address the challenges in the community for improved living standards.

Miss Martha Bagbin, North East Gonja District Director of NCCE, during the engagement, explained the concept of social auditing to the people, saying it was to promote community ownership of development projects and programmes.

Bagbin said it was also to empower community members to participate in the local governance process and to demand accountability from duty-bearers.

She said it was the right of the people to hold their leaders accountable in their engagements and urged them to be abreast with the activities of the Assembly to enable them to demand accountability from the authorities.

Following the engagement, a five-member Committee was inaugurated in the community to engage appropriate stakeholders on how to address the needs of the community.