Champion community dev’t – Paramount Chief of Afife urges youth

The youth of Afife in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region have been urged to embrace the spirit of helping their communities for rapid growth.

Togbi Adrakpanya VI, Paramount Chief of Afife Traditional Area who who made the appeal said the youth holds the future “therefore they must be encouraged to help their own communities for growth.”

He made the appeal during a donation prrogrammee, where items worth millions of Ghana Cedis were donated by a Canada Grace Mission (CGM) to the community.

CGM is a Canada-Based Charity Organisation that has the less privileged and rural communities in dire need at heart.

Mr and Mrs Patrick Francis, founder, and leaders of the organisation, disclosed that the move was their first in Volta and expressed excitement towards the reception extended to them by the community through Madam Hajia Mercy, a native from the area.

They also promised their continuous support.

Afife Evangelical Presbyterian basic school, Roman Catholic basic school, Dziehe Junior High school, Nyiehe Junior High school and Afife Senior High Technical schools were recipients of the donation made up of teaching and learning materials.

The group also donated items and equipment such as, Walkers, Trekking poles, Diapers, Tourniquets, Dressing tray, medicine, and others to the Afife Health Centre for quality health delivery, as well as the Ghana Police Service.

Madam Hajia on her part, expressed excitement over the gesture by the team and appealed to community members for their proper use.

Mr John Dordoe, the assembly member for the area, on behalf of the community, thanked the team for their kind gesture.

He further appealed to the youth of the area to desist from practicing rude habits such as the use of hard drugs and stealing.

Drumming and dancing by Nyalenugor Cultural Troupe characterised the event.