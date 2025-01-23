Champions League: Liverpool’s Perfect Run Continues as City Faces Crucial Test

The Champions League group stage is nearing its conclusion, with only one game left for Europe’s top clubs to secure their places in the knockout rounds.

Matchday 7 delivered plenty of action, with 33 goals scored and several key moments that could shape the outcome of the tournament.

Liverpool continued their flawless performance with a 2-1 victory over Lille at Anfield, ensuring their place in the last 16. The Reds, under manager Arne Slot, have now won all seven of their group-stage matches, a remarkable feat for the new coach. Mohamed Salah marked the occasion by scoring his 50th European goal for the club, while Virgil van Dijk notched up his 35th Champions League win in just 50 appearances. With such a strong record, Liverpool’s title ambitions are looking more and more promising. Their defense has been nearly impenetrable, conceding just two goals so far, and their attack remains as potent as ever. If they maintain this form, they could be on course for their second Champions League title in five years.

Barcelona, on the other hand, proved their resilience despite struggling for much of their 5-4 win over Benfica. Trailing 3-1 early on, they managed to claw their way back, with Raphinha scoring twice and Eric Garcia adding another to complete the comeback. Barcelona’s ability to dig deep and secure a vital victory is a sign of their championship mentality, even when their performance isn’t at its best. With five wins from seven games, they remain firmly in contention for the knockout stages, and this gritty display could serve them well as they head into the final match of the group.

Real Madrid also showed their quality, with a dominant 5-0 win over Salzburg. The Galacticos, who had underperformed in the early stages of the competition, came to life with braces from Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., while Jude Bellingham was instrumental in the midfield. Real Madrid’s star-studded squad delivered when it mattered most, proving that they are still a formidable force in European football.

However, it’s a different story for Manchester City, whose recent poor form has put their place in the knockout rounds in jeopardy. With three losses in their last four matches, City now face a must-win game against Club Brugge at home. Even then, their fate may depend on other results going their way. The pressure is mounting on Pep Guardiola’s side, who have failed to live up to their usual high standards in the competition. One more slip-up could see them crash out early.

Paris Saint-Germain also gave their Champions League campaign a much-needed boost with a 4-2 comeback victory over Manchester City. After a lackluster start to the season, PSG showed the spark that took them to the final in 2020. The win was crucial for their hopes of advancing, and they now sit with 10 points heading into their final group match. With their stars, including Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, showing flashes of brilliance, PSG will be hoping they can build on this result and make a deeper run in the tournament.

As the group stage draws to a close, the pressure is on for clubs to secure their place in the knockout rounds. With Liverpool looking like one of the favorites to win it all, the race for the Champions League title is heating up.