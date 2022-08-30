Champions of Champions clash between Hearts and Kotoko called-off

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have called off the Champion of Champions match between league winners, Asante Kotoko and FA Cup winners, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The decision came after the FA agreed to give Asante Kotoko maximum time to prepare for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League and allow more than five key players of Accra Hearts of Oak, who are in the Black Galaxies team remain focused as the side seek to qualify for the CHAN tournament.

Asante Kotoko would use this opportunity to prepare for their clash as they take on Burkinabe side Rail Club du Kadiogo on September 09 in the Preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Black Galaxies, with more than five Hearts of Oak players would also take on Nigeria in the return leg encounter of the CHAN qualifiers on Saturday, September 03 in Nigeria.

The Champions of Champions clash was scheduled for September 5th, 2022.