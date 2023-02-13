Champion’s place events centre moves to fight lifestyle diseases

The Champion’s Place Events Centre at Sowutoum-VRA in Accra has held its annual sporting and health activities during the weekend to fight lifestyle diseases and the need for exercising regularly to keep fit all the time.

This year’s sporting and health activities was part of contributing the efforts of the event’s centre to the achievement of SDG Goal 3, which aims to prevent needless suffering from preventable diseases and premature death by focusing on key targets that boost health of a country’s overall population.

Led by a professional Physical Education trainer, participants were taken through vigorous aerobics training sections which aimed at burning cholesterol levels for easy flow of blood, and maintaining an average heart rate and burning calories.

In a sporting mode filled with various level of disciplines, the participants were also engaged on healthy lifestyle practices that endangers their health as a result of irregular exercise patterns and social behavioural activities which are detrimental to an individual’s health.

Mr. Emmanuel Quaye, an Operations Manager at Champion’s Place Events Centre underscored on the need for lifestyle modification among individuals.

That, he stressed was the only way to desist from contracting some lifestyle diseases including, hypertension, diabetes, cancer among others which has become a menace to the wellbeing of individuals in recent times.

Mr. Quaye was optimistic that, if individuals practice healthy lifestyle practices including healthy diet with more intake of fruits and vegetables, drinking enough water and eschewing habits of smoking.

Doubling as an Operations Manager at Champion Dishes Restaurant, he called on Ghanaians to be circumspect about what they consume and ensure that eating outside was made selectively by taking into consideration hygienic measures of the place.

The Operations Manager reiterated on Champion Dishes commitment to serving quality food at reasonable prices and said Champion’s Place Events Center would continue maintain high standards of providing sterling services to customers.

By Nii Arday Ankrah