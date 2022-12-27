CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies to play Egypt U-20 in a friendly today

The Ghana Football Association announced that on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, “The Black Galaxies will play a friendly game against the national U20 squad of Egypt, the Young Pharaohs, at the Cairo International Stadium.

In order to get ready for the forthcoming TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will take place in Algeria from January 13–February 4, 2023, Ghana’s domestic national squad is now in Cairo.

The Black Galaxies’ first friendly match while visiting Egypt will take place on Tuesday against Egypt U-20, according to a statement posted on the GFA website on Monday.

The game will aid Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker in getting his team ready for the forthcoming CHAN competition.

A delegation made comprised of players, technical personnel, and officials landed in Cairo on Saturday in preparation for the upcoming friendly.