CHAN 2023: Referee Alhadji Allaou Mahamat from Chad to officiate Ghana/Sudan clash

Referee Alhadji Allaou Mahamat from Chad has been appointed to officiate the African National Championship (CHAN) game between Ghana and Sudan in Group C on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The 36-year-old would be assisted by Algerian Assistants, Abbes Akram Zerhouni (Assistant I), Brahim El Hamlaoui Sid Ali (Assistant II), while Celso Armindo Alvacao serves as fourth Referee.

Pedro Alogo Ondo Abeku from Equatorial Guinea would act as the Match Commissioner.

Other Officials for the game including; Raphael Evehe Divine Referee Assessor Cameroon, Helly Zafinimanga General Coordinator Madagascar, Chafik Ameur Technical Study Group Algeria, Raymond Kalla Technical Study Group Cameroon and Esther Musoke Marketing Officer Uganda.

Other officials are; Ibrahima Tanou Diallo Media Officer from Guinea, Peperipe Sehounde Media Officer Benin, Almoustapha Mamane Idi Security Officer Niger, and Mahmoud Taher from Egypt in charge of Security.

Beida DAHANE Video Assistant Referee Mauritania, Haythem GUIRAT Assistant VAR Tunisia, Yasser Hosny Ahmed Abdelrahman Doping Control Egypt and Eric Otogo Castane Assistant General Coordinator Gabon

The game is scheduled for the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine at 20H00 on Thursday, January 19, 2023.