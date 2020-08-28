Richard Lartey returns to the ring
Ghana’s Heavyweight Boxer Richard Lartey returns to the ring on September 12, 2020 at the BT Sport Studios in London, England, UK to face World Ranked Nathan Gorman.

This is a grand opporyunity for Harrison who held the WBO Africa title to enter the Top 30 of the world rationgs.

Harrison, a Bukom boy from Accra has a record of 14 victories (11KOs) against two loses and no draw. He stands at 6′ 5″ /196cm, with a reach of 77″ / 196cm.

Nathan Gorman who is 24 years old has a record of 6 wins and one lose. He is 6′ 4½″ / 194cm, and a reach of reach 73″ / 185cm.

He comes from Nantwich, Cheshire, United Kingdom. He has held the WBC International Silver heavyweight title from 2017 to 2019 and challenged once for the British heavyweight title in 2019.

Both of them lost to Daniel Dubois, the WBO Europe Champion.

