USA based top Ghanaian boxer, Jessie Manyo Plange is scheduled to face Fadhili Majiha on November 4 in Tanzania at the Super Dome Arena, Dar-Es-Salaam.

Fadhili Majiha has fought 28 times (14 KO), lost 14 and drew 4 times.

Plange who last fought in 2020 also has a record of 21 fights with 17 knock outs, no defeat and one draw.

He was skipper of the Black Bombers, and represented Ghana in many international bouts.