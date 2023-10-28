Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Visit ECOWAS Commission on October 29, 2023

His Excellency Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany will visit the ECOWAS Commission on Sunday, October 29, 2023, as part of his visit to Nigeria. The Chancellor will be meeting with H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission and other Members of Management at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters.

This visit will provide an opportunity for the German Chancellor and the ECOWAS Commission to engage in discussions on areas of existing and new cooperation.