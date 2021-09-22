Change Makers Celebrated In Grand Style @ Humanitarian Awards Global, 2021

The ever-prestigious Humanitarian Awards Ghana lived up to its billing and hype with attendance from high profile personalities in government, leadership, entertainment and philanthropy.

The event, which was held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel to celebrate change makers, was a huge success.

Dr. Rev Lawrence Tetteh ,Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the need for humanitarianism and volunteering as a sure way to solving some of the world’s most pressing issues.

COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge to humanitarian operations around the world since the pandemic began. In spite of this, individuals and organizations have committed to serving society and restoring hope to our world.

Humanitarian Awards Global stands to celebrate and honor these extraordinary gifts the world has been blessed with. Awards were presented to organizations and individuals working to achieve the SDGs. Additionally, philanthropists and NGOs in the area of healthcare were honored, with special recognition for personalities that played vital roles in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic locally and internationally.

This year saw stellar performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians and talents such as Akwaboah, Ceccy Twum, Jayana, Cwesi Oteng, Naana The Violinist, Rhymesonny, and Comedian Hogan, with hosts; Kwesi Akwatia and Priscila Addai Kwarteng, who had such an amazing chemistry on stage.

Also in attendance was Mr. Tamas Feher, Hungary Ambassador to Ghana gracing the occasion as the Special Guest of Honor.

Dr. Rev. Lawrence Tetteh and Mr. David Bekesi, Deputy Director of the Embassy of Hungary and Mari Ellis, Managing Director of Euracare were also present as guests of honor. This year’s ceremony dubbed “celebrating change makers” has indeed thrown the spotlight on these exceptional people doing remarkably well to shine their light in the darkest of times.

Management of the awards ceremony express their deepest gratitude to sponsors, media houses and nominees for making the ceremony one to behold.

They are geared up and ready to convene again in a year, to recognize more change makers in Ghana and beyond.

The following people were honorary awards recipients who were nominated for their distinguished humanitarian achievements over the years.

Below are the awards winners

Winner

Abiola Marufatu Bawuah

(Abiola Marufatu Foundation)

Humanitarian Of The Year 2021

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Elaine Amankwah

(Hope Hill Foundation)

Sustainable Development Goal 1

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Maruf Mohammed

(Green Focus Africa Foundation)

Youth Agribusiness Initiative

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Rev. Jonathan Antonio Nii- Martey (Michael Antonio Foundation)

Prison Support Of The Year

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Louisa Abena Quansah

(Sharing Hope Foundation)

Child Education

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Simon Agbeko Ekeagba

(Angelic Eyes Home Of The Needy)

Civil Servant Of The Year

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Naa Kourkor Mayne-Eghan

(Jay Foundation)

Community Child Protection

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Benjamin Fosu Owus- Ansah

Health Worker Of The Year

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Bernice Adiku Heloo

(Pro-Link Organization)

(Hiv Aids And Other Communicable Disease)

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Margaret Afriyie

(Health Worker)

Maternal Safety

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Disability Not Inability Foundation

Physical And Mental Disability

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Henry Osabutey

(Henry Osabutey Education Foundation)

Sustainable Development Goal 4

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Fusena Aziz

(Fusaid Global)

Sustainable Development Goals 5

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Joe Lambongang

(Growth Aid)

Sustainable Development Goals 6

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Tp Women International

Sustainable Development Goal 7

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Daniel Arthur Bentum

(Sdg Advocate)

Sustainable Development Goal 8

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Chif Ghana Foundation

Sustainable Development Goal 10

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Nana Yaw Osei Darkwa

(Climate Change Advocate)

Sustainable Development Goal 13

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Gladys Biney

(Aim Ghana)

Sustainable Development Goal 16

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Comfort Amadie

(Amadie Foundation)

Sustainable Development Goal 12

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Richard Nii Kotei Kotey

(Ricoy Health International Foundation)

Sustainable Development Goal 3

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Louisa Amoah

Reproductive Health

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Vhee World Foundation

Outstanding Volunteer Group

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Afi Antonio

(Afi Antonio Foundation)

Social Entrepreneur Of The Year

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Empress Esi Amoah

(Empress On The Road)

Young Philanthropist Of The Year

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Winner

Victor Obodai Anang

(Riverside Food Bank)

Outstanding Philanthropist

Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Pix: The awards