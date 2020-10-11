Rev. Francisca Duncan Williams has urged persons who have influence on the society to focus on improving the well being of the less privileged in the society.

She said this during the maiden Humanitarian Awards Ghana which celebrates and honours individual who have made a positive impact on the society in various endeavours.

Mama Francisca who was the Guest of Honour for the awards ceremony urged change-makers to make the nation a better place for all.

She urged Ghanaians to maintain the peace it currently enjoys ahead of the December 7 polls having said that “the need for peace that wasn’t of the grave or of the security of the slave but of genuine peace that made life on earth worth living, peace for all persons.”

Mr. Wisdom Dordoe, Programs Director of Humanitarian Awards Ghana, in his remarks said the awards ceremony aims at identifying, recognizing and awarding extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature and society in Ghana and beyond.

“We believe that putting the spotlight on these individuals and non-profit organizations will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities while building a positive attitude in the world,” he said.

The awards gala saw 10 individuals including Prof. Kofi Agyekum, Dr. Ameena Ali, Ibrahim Oppong Kwateng, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Jonathan Osei Owusu, Cecilia Senoo, Francis Asong, Stacy Amoateng, Kofi Amoah and Richard Offei receive honorary awards.

Other winners include Lennox Nana Agyeman (Best Humanitarian Improved Basic Sanitation), Dr. Evans Aboagye (Best Humanitarian Doctor), Eric Adu Amos (Best humanitarian Youth Agribusiness), George Bekoe Ayeh (Best Humanitarian Social Entrepreneur), among others.

The awards night also witnessed some dazzling performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians and talents including Dada Kwaku Duah (Dada KD), Bernice Offei (Gospel Minister), Nakeeyat Dramani Sam (Nakeeyat The Poets), Paa Sammy (Gospel Minister) Rhymesonny (Poet), Comedian Hogan and Derrick Baah (Live Painting)