Chanrai Brands Launches Blue Band 10kg to Boost Nutrition and Businesses

Chanrai Brands Limited has introduced the Blue Band 10kg Professional Pack, a nutrient-rich, plant-based margarine designed to enhance Ghana’s food industry while supporting local entrepreneurs.

The product, unveiled at a high-profile launch event at the Shippers’ House in Accra, emphasized affordability, health benefits, and nationwide accessibility to drive economic growth.

Mr. Neeraj Chandan, Financial Controller at the company highlighted the product’s health-focused formulation, tailored to address dietary needs in Ghana.

He said the margarine is fortified with essential vitamins, including A, D, B6, B12, niacin, and folic acid to combat micronutrient deficiencies and support immune function, boneand health.

Mr. Chandan noted that with 70% fat content, it provides sustained energy for active lifestyles, aligning with national efforts to improve nutrition.

“This product isn’t just for baking, it’s a nutritional solution. By enriching Blue Band with vitamins critical to Ghanaian diets, we aim to contribute to healthier households and more vibrant businesses, “ he said.

He noted that the 10kg Professional Pack targets bakeries, caterers, and retailers, offering a cost-effective solution to reduce operational expenses.

Mr. Chandan emphasized its role in boosting profitability, “Small businesses can now access a premium product at scale, cutting costs without sacrificing quality. This directly supports their growth and sustainability.”

He said Blue Band ensures nationwide distribution, reaching urban and rural businesses alike.

“Our network covers all 16 regions, from Kumasi to Tamale. This ensures even remote entrepreneurs can thrive with Blue Band.”

He noted that despite inflation concerns, Chanrai Brands pledges to keep the product accessible.

“We’ve priced the 10kg pack competitively to ease pressure on businesses. We’re also engaging stakeholders to explore additional relief measures, ensuring Blue Band remains a partner in Ghana’s economic resilience,” he said.