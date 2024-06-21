Chaos at National House of Chiefs Headquarters

They was chaotic scenes at the national house of chiefs headquarters in Kumasi when a court bailiff wanted to served the president Nana Yaw Ogyeahoho and national register (Mr Tabiri) with a Court Write stopping them from endorsing one Nii Wotse Kojo II’s gazzette as Ngleshie James town Mantse.

According to some chiefs from Ngleshie James Alata, there was no deliberation on his CD forms at the traditional council and the acting president of the regional house of chefs has also not signed any form to warrant the authenticity of the alleged form being sent to the NHC.

Ironically the vice president of the

Greater Accra regional house of Chiefs,

Odaifio Odaifio welensti allegedly connived with the regional register Enoch Addo to lure one Nii Ayi( Adedenta Mantse) to signed the forms.

Knowing what they have done, Mr Tabiri is alleged to have run away from work for more three days.

Nana Yaw Ogyeahoho has also surrounded himself with police officers who are preventing the bailiff from carrying out his duty.

The said police officers virtually fought with the bailiff, preventing him from serving the patties involved.

They are bent on endorsing Wotsi Kojo through foul means which will further deepen the criss at Ngleshie James Alata .

It has been revealed that Prince Ashaku is not the rightful claimant of the throne and that Nicodemus registration is not in the interests of James town people