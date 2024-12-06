Chaos Erupts at NDC Press Conference as Party Thugs Disrupt Proceedings

A scheduled press conference at the Ashanti Regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) descended into chaos on Friday, December 6, when a group of individuals, believed to be party thugs, stormed the venue.

The press conference was being led by Joseph Yamin, the NDC’s National Organizer, who was addressing the media on key issues ahead of the December 7, 2024, general elections. Yamin had accused the ruling government of recruiting around 200 individuals dressed in military uniforms to manipulate the elections in the Ashanti Region.

However, the group of men, who appeared to be aligned with the NDC, strongly objected to Yamin’s allegations. They claimed that such statements were counterproductive to the party’s goal of a successful national campaign, insisting that this was not the time for inflammatory accusations that could incite violence ahead of the elections.

According to reports from Asaase News’ correspondent Jonathan Ofori, the thugs abruptly entered the press conference venue, causing a disruption and demanding the immediate cessation of the event. Journalists were reportedly expelled from the premises, and party executives, including the regional communications officer, Abbas Nurudeen, were locked inside an office.

Ofori described the situation as spontaneous, with chaos escalating quickly. “Some of us had to take cover. In fact, microphones and other equipment were damaged,” he added.

Efforts by regional executives to restore order were unsuccessful, as the group insisted on having their grievances addressed before any official activities could resume. The scene left Joseph Yamin and his team stunned, as they were unable to regain control of the situation.

In the wake of the disruption, it is reported that the governing party plans to address the media on a range of issues related to the upcoming election. This unexpected confrontation marks a tense moment as Ghana heads into what is expected to be a highly contested election.