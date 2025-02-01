Chaos in Parliament: Four MPs Suspended After Clash Over Vetting Process

In a dramatic turn of events, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has suspended four Members of Parliament (MPs) following a chaotic incident during yesterday’s Appointments Committee sitting.

The suspended MPs—Rockson Dafeamekpor, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, and Jerry Ahmed Shaib—have been barred from entering Parliament for two weeks. The decision comes after a heated confrontation between Minority and Majority MPs disrupted the vetting process for ministerial nominees.

The chaos erupted when Minority MPs demanded that the vetting of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa be rescheduled to Friday, 30 January, arguing that the day’s proceedings had already been disrupted. The Majority, however, refused to back down, insisting that the vetting continue as planned. The disagreement quickly escalated, with some Minority MPs resorting to breaking tables and microphones in an attempt to halt the proceedings.

Despite the turmoil, the Majority stood firm, maintaining that the committee was following its established schedule. Security personnel were called in to restore order, but the standoff brought the committee’s work to a standstill, leaving the fate of the vetting process hanging in the balance.

Speaker Condemns Chaos, Orders Investigation

Speaker Bagbin condemned the incident as an embarrassment to Parliament and stressed the need for order and discipline. He warned that further action would be taken if similar disruptions occur in the future. In response to the incident, Bagbin has ordered a police investigation and established a parliamentary committee to probe the matter. The committee’s findings are expected within two weeks.

In addition to their suspension, the four MPs will be required to cover the costs of the damages caused during the altercation. These costs will be deducted from their emoluments. Bagbin assured the public that Parliament remains committed to upholding its integrity and maintaining decorum in its proceedings.

A Test of Parliamentary Decorum

The incident has raised concerns about the growing tensions between the Minority and Majority in Parliament, particularly during high-stakes processes such as ministerial vetting. While disagreements are a natural part of democratic debate, the escalation into physical disruption has been widely criticized as a breach of parliamentary decorum.

The suspension of the four MPs serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining order and respect within the legislative chamber. As the investigation unfolds, many Ghanaians will be watching closely to see how Parliament addresses the underlying issues that led to the clash.

For now, the focus remains on restoring calm and ensuring that the vetting process can proceed without further disruptions. The incident underscores the need for greater collaboration and mutual respect among MPs, regardless of political affiliation, to uphold the dignity of Ghana’s Parliament and serve the best interests of the nation.