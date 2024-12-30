Chaos on Two Wheels: The Hazardous Reign of Motorcycle Riders in Accra

Accra’s streets are increasingly becoming battlefields, with reckless motorcycle riders turning the roads into dangerous zones for motorists and pedestrians alike.

These riders, often referred to as “Okada” or commercial motorbike operators, exhibit a brazen disregard for traffic regulations, posing severe risks to road users and themselves.

Red lights are mere suggestions for many riders in the city. They speed through intersections, weaving between cars and pedestrians, ignoring safety protocols and common sense. Drivers and pedestrians often find themselves bracing for impact as motorcycles swerve unpredictably through traffic. The consequences of this chaotic behavior are evident in the rising number of avoidable accidents, which often result in injuries, amputations, and even fatalities.

“It’s as if they believe the road belongs to them,” says Kwame Asare, a taxi driver in Accra. “They don’t stop for traffic signals, and they don’t care about the danger they cause to others. They just ride as if their lives depend on it.” His frustration is shared by many road users in Accra, who are forced to navigate this unregulated chaos daily.

The lack of proper training and regulation for motorcycle riders is a significant factor behind this dangerous trend. Unlike car drivers who undergo rigorous training and licensing procedures, many motorcycle riders take to the streets with little or no formal education on traffic rules. Without understanding basic road signs, right-of-way protocols, or the importance of wearing helmets, they become hazards to themselves and others.

Dr. Bismarck Baah, a road safety advocate, highlights the critical gap in policy: “We have neglected motorcycle riders for too long. While drivers are subjected to strict training and licensing, riders are virtually left to do as they please. This lack of oversight is costing lives daily, and it’s time the government takes this seriously.”

In contrast, cities like Tamale have shown relatively better adherence to road rules among riders. While accidents still occur, the level of chaos seen in Accra is noticeably lower. This stark difference raises questions about why the capital cannot adopt similar measures to regulate its motorcycle riders and create a safer environment for road users.

The human cost of this negligence is devastating. Behind every accident is a story of loss and pain. Mary Owusu, a victim of a motorcycle accident, recounts her ordeal: “I was crossing the road when a motorbike came out of nowhere and hit me. I spent months in the hospital, and now I walk with crutches. These riders don’t think about how their actions affect others.” Her story is not unique; countless others bear the physical and emotional scars of reckless riding on Accra’s roads.

President-elect John Mahama and the incoming NDC government, with their overwhelming majority in Parliament, have the opportunity to bring significant reform to Ghana’s road safety policies. With the legislative strength to pass critical laws, they can implement stricter regulations to address the growing menace of reckless motorcycle riding.

The Ghana Road Safety Authority and other stakeholders must take immediate action to support these reforms. Motorcycle riders must be subjected to the same training standards as car drivers. Comprehensive programs should include lessons on traffic rules, the importance of observing red lights, and pedestrian safety. Riders should also be required to pass theoretical and practical licensing exams before being allowed on the road.

Stricter enforcement of traffic laws is also essential. Traffic police must actively monitor and penalize riders who flout regulations. This enforcement should go hand in hand with public education campaigns to highlight the dangers of reckless riding and promote a culture of safety on Ghana’s roads.

“Motorcycle riders are not inherently dangerous,” says Ruth Amoako, a transport policy analyst. “But when they lack training and are not held accountable, they turn our roads into death traps. We must act now before the situation spirals further out of control.”

By leveraging their parliamentary majority, the new government can prioritize the safety of citizens and bring order to the streets of Accra. Motorcycle riders are not inherently dangerous, but without proper regulation and education, their presence on the roads becomes a liability. It is time for Ghana to act decisively to ensure that every road user, regardless of their mode of transport, respects the rules and values human life.