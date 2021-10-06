Character of elections must be transparency and peace – MP Agbodza

Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu has said constitutional and statutory internal elections should be held in a transparent and peaceful atmosphere devoid of rancour and antagonism.

“Let us allow peace and transparency to reign during our internal elections devoid of intimidation and harassment,” he advised.

Mr. Agbodza gave the advice during the Adaklu District Assembly meeting to confirm the President’s nominee for the position of Adaklu District Chief Executive.

He said Adaklu was a peaceful area and nothing should be done to mar the peace the people were enjoying.

The MP said the progress and development of the area should be the ultimate aim of all political office holders, chiefs and the citizenry.

Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the nominee garnered 9 yes votes out of the 19 ballots cast representing 44.36 percent to be rejected by the Assembly Members.

Nine members voted no whilst one ballot was rejected.

An Assembly member who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said she was surprised at the turn of events but was hopeful that the nominee would be endorsed during the second round of voting.