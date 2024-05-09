Charge IGP For Perjury – Snr. Officers Tell Police Council

Some senior police officers in the Ghana Police Service are calling on the Ghana Police Council to charge the Inspector General of Police (IGP), for perjury for lying to the Council over the recent intended promotions.

There have been reports of a selective special recommendation promotion being planned by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, which Senior officers think will have a severe negative impact on the morale of officers and create unnecessary tension in the Ghana police service.

The Ghana Police Service is however, facing a crisis of morale and tension, fueled by the alleged selective and discriminatory promotion practices of the IGP.

Since assuming leadership in July 2021, it has been alleged that IGP Dampare has unilaterally made decisions that favor his cronies and sycophants, bypassing seniority and merit.

This has resulted in juniors occupying higher positions, while deserving seniors are overlooked.

A Police Council meeting held on May 6th, 2024, was expected to rubber-stamp more of such ‘dubious’ promotions, and further exacerbate the situation. That was however called off.

Senior officers peeved at the situation believe these promotions must be scrutinized and accountability be demanded to restore fairness and equity in the police service.

However, another Police Council meeting was held Wednesday, 8 May 2024, lasting for about 4 hours without any conclusion on the promotions.

This was unprecedented given that such meetings under George Akuffo Dampare’s tenure had lasted barely one hour with promotions quickly approved.

According to peeved senior officers, Wednesday’s Council Meeting has exposed a lot amid the dealings of George Akuffo Dampare were uncovered.

The inconclusiveness of the promotions on Wednesday led to another adjournment to today, May 9, 2024.

Today’s meeting this paper can confirm, lasted for only 30 minutes.

Deep-throat source at the police headquarters hinted that the IGP George Akuffo Dampare was told in the face that he had not been truthful with the Council and that there were lots of deception in the proposed promotions.

The Police Council then decided to put the entire promotion on hold as more investigations are to be conducted into it.

Soon after that decision was taken, the IGP was said to enter his car and ‘vanished’ from the Headquarters.