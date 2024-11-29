Friday, November 29, 2024
    Charisma Releases Empowering New Single “Loud”

    By: Osafo Daniel

    Rising music sensation Charisma is back with an electrifying new single, “LOUD”, a bold anthem about silencing doubts, embracing inner strength, and proving critics wrong through undeniable success. The track, available on all streaming platforms on 22nd November, 2024, marks a new chapter in Charisma’s artistic journey, showcasing his dynamic versatility and lyrical prowess.

    “LOUD” is more than just a song—it’s a movement. Packed with powerful beats and an infectious melody, Charisma channels his personal experiences into an uplifting narrative of perseverance. The track serves as a rallying cry for anyone who has faced challenges, encouraging listeners to drown out negativity and shine unapologetically.

    The idea behind ‘LOUD’ is simple but impactful: let your actions and success speak volumes,” says Charisma. This song is a reminder to everyone, including myself, to never let doubt—whether from others or within—hold us back. We all have a voice, and it deserves to be heard.” Charisma’s raw and authentic storytelling is elevated by the song’s high-energy production, making “LOUD” a standout track that’s perfect for playlists spanning empowerment, celebration, and self-discovery. Listen here https://cruxmusic.lnk.to/Charisma-Loud

    About Charisma:
    Charisma Worlanyo Logo, professionally known as Charisma, is a talented Afro-fusion artist from Ghana. His passion for music was ignited early in life, drawing inspiration from influential icons such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Stonebwoy. Renowned for his sweet, husky voice, Charismalogo captivates listeners with thought-provoking lyrics that resonate deeply. His ultimate goal is to inspire his audience through timeless music, crafting sounds that leave a lasting impression and remain enjoyable for generations.

    Osafo Daniel
    Osafo Danielhttps://osafodaniel.com/
    Osafo Daniel is a contributor to News Ghana.

