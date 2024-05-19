Charity bazaar galvanizes diplomatic community in Namibia

The Namibia University of Science and Technology Hotel School buzzed with excitement on Saturday as the Association of Diplomatic Spouses (ADS) successfully hosted its Annual Charity Bazaar.

ADS is a non-profit organization composed of diplomatic spouses dedicated to helping vulnerable communities in the southwestern African country.

Attendees were treated to a purposeful and fun-filled event centered around the theme, “Education-The Passport to Your Future.”

President of ADS Matthias Geisler spoke about the transformative power of education, setting the tone for a day focused on making a difference.

The event was filled with activities, ranging from exploring international arts and crafts to indulging in culinary delights and enjoying culturally enriching performances, catering to everyone’s interests.

A total of 29 diplomatic missions based in Namibia participated in the event. Geisler highlighted the collective effort of diplomatic spouses in organizing this event, emphasizing their shared goal of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

As guests enjoyed the celebrations, the ADS Annual Charity Bazaar showcased the enduring spirit of generosity and collaboration among the diplomatic communities in Windhoek. This year’s primary beneficiary will be the NUST Eenhana Student Social Welfare Fund.