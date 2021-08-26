Charity confirms death of 2 South Sudanese from Hepatitis E

International medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) on Wednesday confirmed the death of two internally displaced South Sudanese persons after contracting hepatitis E .

Federica Franco, MSF country director said that since July, many patients with hepatitis E had been receiving medication as the contagious disease spread in Bentiu camp for displaced persons due to poor sanitation.

“We have repeatedly warned of the health risks of inadequate water and sanitation service provision in the Bentiu camp,” Franco said in a statement issued in Juba.

“A failure to address these issues, with agencies actually reducing their water and sanitation services over the past year, has now resulted in this avoidable situation,” he added.

Franco said MSF teams had since July treated four times more patients with hepatitis E than in the previous months adding that out of 186 cases reported in 2021, over 60 percent were recorded over six weeks between July to mid-August.

Hepatitis E is a viral liver disease prevalent in environments with poor water supply and sanitation. Enditem