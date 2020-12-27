The Paradise Outreach Ministries and Charity Foundation has organized an outdoor praise concert at the Takoradi Market area to mark boxing day and to bring people to Christ.

The traders and passersby could not help but join in the various sessions of music and dance that characterized the praise concert.

The Foundation would also feed street dwellers, needy and some individuals under the operation feed a thousand and win a soul concept.

Mr Vincent Amissah, the Executive Director and Founder of Outreach and Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency that the greatest gift one could offer in this times was “Jesus Christ.”

“This is why we are focusing on the youth in particular to win them for Christ…With Jesus, one has every need sorted out,” he added.

The Foundation offers counselling in schools and has an online prayer session that help build faith and hope among Christians.