Charity Organization fetes children and widows at Awutu Topiase

True Fast Initiative, a charity Organization has feted over 1,500 children from three communities around Bawjiase at Awutu Topiase, a community in Awutu-Senya District as part of its “Smile of the child” project.

The beneficiaries, from Awutu Fianko, Okoabina and Topiase were treated to cooked rice, assorted soft drinks, biscuits, ice cream and given second hand clothing, books, school bags and other stationery amidst good music and dancing.

The group also presented fabric and other items things to a few aged and widows who take care of the children, feted them, and socialized with them putting smiles on their faces during the Christmas festivities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) later, Nana Yaa Duano-Yalley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization, said the Yuletide was a sharing season and her organization founded 15 years ago touched the lives of the vulnerable during such occasions.

She appealed to the mothers and the care givers to use their limited resources to invest in the education of the children for them to have a better future, rather than on things that will not bring development to the society.

Nana Kofi Busoompim I, Omankradu of Awutu Topiase No. 2, said he requested for support from the organisation together with his Odikro to help make people in and around the area enjoy the season and expressed appreciation to the organization for the sponsorship and prayed for better times in coming years.

“Let us as Ghanaians desist from all anti-social vices which could jeopardise the future and embrace the spirit of cohesion to forge ahead as one people and contribute our quota towards the develop the area,” he advised.